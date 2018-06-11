Breaking News
AWCON: Super Falcons set to ‘devour’ Queen Scorpions

On 4:18 am by Emmanuel Okogba

Reining African champions, Super Falcons are set to play Gambia’s Queen Scorpions in today’s second leg Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Agege Stadium Lagos.

Amarachi Okoronkwo’s long range strike was the difference between both teams at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Wednesday. The Super Falcons are determined to beat their opponents with a huge margin and seal their qualification.

Coach Thomas Dennerby said his wards are ready to play and win with the aim of successfully defending their title in Ghana later in the year.

Veteran goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, who was between the sticks in Bakau, will most likely have Faith Michael, Ngozi Ebere, Josephine Chukwunonye and Onome Ebi in front of her, with Halimat Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi and Captain Rita Chikwelu (who missed the first leg in Bakau) to string things in midfield.

Reigning African Woman Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega and Anam Imo are available for the demolition job at the fore.

 


