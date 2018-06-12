AWCON: Super Falcons roast Gambia Scorpions

Reigning African champions, Super Falcons sealed their qualification for the 11th Africa Women Cup of Nations finals, after thrashing visiting Gambia’s Queen Scorpions 6-0 yesterday at the Agege Stadium yesterday.

Desire Oparanozie scored a hat-trick plus one to the bargain, while Asissat Oshoala scored a brace to give Super Falcons a 7-0 aggregate win.

The Super Falcons are now in frame to win their 10th African title. Other countries that have qualified include Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, South Africa, Zambia and hosts Ghana.