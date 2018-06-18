AWCON 2018: Ebi dreams title in Ghana

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi is hopeful that the team will retain their title at the 12th African Women Cup Nations tournament later in the year in Ghana.

After leading the team to qualify for the tournament with a 7-0 aggregate win over Gambia, Ebi stated that the team’s major aim was not only to win their 11th title, but to also do well at the FIFA World Women World Cup in 2019. “For sure we remain the best team in Africa and we are going to live up to that expectation in Ghana.

“And then of course we are not just going to make the numbers at the Women World Cup,” said China based Ebi.

She added that she was pleased with the performance to the team.

“Nothing pleases me more than to be able to lead our team to victory. I want to thank our amazing supporters who were there cheering us. Expect more good results from the team.”