Avoid flood, stop dumping of refuse in drainage systems – Official

Bwari (Abuja) – Mr Yamawo Ishaku, Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department, Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), has appealed to residents to stop dumping refuse in drains, to curb flooding.

Ishaku made the appeal while speaking to newsmen on the sideline of a stakeholders meeting in Bwari, on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, some of the challenges facing the environment are self made and would take the joint effort of the entire community and its stakeholders to curb the challenges.

“People are funny; some would pile up waste and wait for rain to fall, so that they pour into the drains.

“This is so wrong because that is what causes flood in many areas.

“Sometimes these boys who get the waste off people’s homes also dump them in the drainage systems because no one is monitoring them and calling them to order.

“ If the stakeholders in the community could lookout for such offenders and take proper action, this challenge would be easily tackled. ”

He, however, added that the department has put a Task Force in place to monitor such misconduct but it would take more than the government to achieve the desired goal, as the officers cannot be everywhere.

He also charged the traditional rulers in the communities in area councils to assist and join hands to keep the city’s satellite towns clean.

Ishaku also lauded the six area councils for improving on their performance, to ensure a better place to live, inspite of the meagre allocation they receive.

He charged the area councils especially Bwari Area Council, to improve on its waste evacuation, especially in Mpape community.

Ishaku said the challenge had made some parts of the area inaccessible and should be addressed. (NAN