Attitude matters, not result, says Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has stated that his team is out to play good football and gain confindece and they are not under pressure to produce results.

The Super Eagles played their first game of the FIFA World Cup last night against Croatia.

“We know this pressure. We have this all the time. We had it in qualifiers. I’m sure we’ll make Nigerians happy. We have such a young team, maybe this World Cup is too soon for them.

“We have the youngest squad, so maybe 2022 will be their World Cup. We want to make Nigerian people happy, it’s not only the results, it’s the attitude and the way we play.

“Football must also bring values to this big country. It will be a chance for Russian people and Nigerians to show the good values we share.”

And the German tactician has expressed satisfaction with the country’s preparation for the quadrennial showpiece.