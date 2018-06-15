Atiku speaks on restructuring at HoG awards

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential hopeful, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is billed to address the issue of restructuring next weekend at the Hall of Grace, HoG, awards.

Indications to this effect emerged from a former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele.

Chief Akinyele, also the Grand Custodian of the HoG Awards, said: “I have personally signed off and approved the fact that Alhaji Atiku should speak to Nigerians through the platform of the HoG Awards holding on June 24 in Lagos.

“There is the need for every well-meaning Nigerian to support restructuring our Nation. We believe that the structure isn’t working the way we all expect it to. There is the urgent need to do this debate and make all Nigerians understand how restructuring will work, particularly our brothers and sisters from the North.”

On why the organisation chose the former Vice President to speak on the issue, Chief Akinyele said: “At HoG, we believe in sincerity.

“We have looked at those clamouring for restructuring and we have seen that the former Vice President is perhaps the most sincere.”

Distinguished Nigerians such as Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Bukola Saraki, Ben Bruce and Shehu Sani will be honored at the event.