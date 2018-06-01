Asaba 2018: Stephen Keshi Stadium for test-run July 18

Local organising committee chairman of the 2018 African Athletics Championships, Solomon Ogba has assured that the facilities of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, will be ready for use on July 18.

Ogba who was briefing the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung in Abuja noted that progress has been made and hosting of the championships is very much on course.

“We are on course on all the timelines. If you come to the stadium, you’ll be amazed at the progress we’ve made so far. The pitch is about the best that you can find in this country. The tartan track has arrived the country and will be in Asaba by Monday. “We are expecting 120 top dignitaries from all over the world. The state government has given us 15 Marcopolo buses for movement of athletes and officials while the final inspection is expected to take place in the first week of July followed by a test run of the stadium on July 18th 2018, Ogba said.

Responding, the Minister, Barrister Dalung thanked the MOC for painstakingly ensuring that Asaba puts in place excellent facilities for the African Championship billed for August.

He pledged federal government’s support while urging the committee to carry ex internationals along.