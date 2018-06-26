Asaba 2018 AAC: Kenya picks 61 athletes

A 61-member formidable team has been selected by Athletics Kenya to represent the country at the 21st Africa Senior Athletics Championships billed for Asaba, Delta State.

The 61 athletes were selected over the weekend after a keenly contested three-day National Trials was completed at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Those selected to represent Kenya in Asaba 2018 include Olympic, World and Africa champions who will be looking to conquer the continent as well as secure berths to the Intercontinental Cup later in the year.

Olympic 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri and World 1,500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot will lead the onslaught for Kenya in Asaba, having won their races in the trials without much fuss.

Obiri, who is eyeing a ticket to Ostrava IAAF Intercontinental Cup, will line up alongside 2017 World Cross country bronze medalist Lilian Kasait and Loice Chemining.

Kenya will also be banking on former Under-20 800m silver medalist Winny Chebet, Mary Kuria and Judy Kiyeng in 1,500m.