Arrest perpetrators of Plateau killings, APC tasks security agencies

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over Saturday’s gruesome killings in some parts of the state and asked security agencies to rise to the challenge of arresting the perpetrators.



“Nothing can justify such descent to barbarism, bestiality and cruelty to a fellow man as witnessed with the gruesome killings”, the party said in a statement Wednesday by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi.

While it grieved over the dead, the party appealed to religious and community leaders to “demonstrate true leadership even in the face of this terrible challenge, by appealing to those affected not to take the laws into their hands and avoid utterances and actions that can provoke reprisal.

“We are confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s prompt visit to Plateau State will help in providing some succour to the affected and reassuring everyone of Mr. President’s commitments to tackling the security situation in the country.

“We also once again call on security agencies to spare no efforts in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and in stemming the occurrence of such violence in all parts of the country”, it added.