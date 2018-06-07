Army troops raid bandits’ camps in Zamfara,kill 5

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FIVE bandits terrorising Zamfara State were on Wednesday,killed by troops of the Nigerian Army in the state.



They were killed by troops of 223 Battalion deployed in operation Idon Raini when the troops embarked on a raid operation at Danguru, Babandoka Forest of Dansadau District in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State following a report of bandits activities in the area.

Army spokedman,Texas Chukwu,a Brigadier General, in a statement to this effect, said three of the bandits were killed during the encounter and their camps also destroyed.

” Similarly, troops also embarked on raid operation in Gobirawa and Kwacha villages around Madaka Forest, still in Dansadau district in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State,”he added.

According to the statement, “two of the bandits were neutralized during that encounter while others fled following a superior fire power of the troops.”

“Efforts are on to get other members of the fleeing bandits by the troops,” he added,saying items recovered included a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

The statement said:”The public is once again advised to report any suspicious activities or movements to the law enforcement agents for prompt action.”