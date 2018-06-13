Army kills 23 Boko Haram fighters

At least 23 Boko Haram fighters have been killed and their weapons recovered during a clearance operation in villages in the Lake Chad region by the military.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Tuesday, said many terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries during the encounter with troops on Monday.

He stated that the operation was conducted by troops of 153 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the support of its Cameroonian Defence Forces counterpart.

He listed items recovered during the operation to include six AK 47 rifles, two FN rifles, eight AK 47 rifle magazines, 33 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, one link of 7.62mm NATO and two motorcycles.

He added that the troops had earlier cleared numerous villages in the Lake Chad region, including Bulakeisa, Tumbuma Babba, Abbaganaram and Dan Baure, among others

Also Boko Haram fighters have attacked Kaya village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state, but have been repelled by the military.

One of the terrorists was killed in the process and a vigilante member injured.

The Boko Haram terrorists which attacked the community at 9:00 pm on Monday had already burnt 13 houses before the military and vigilantes intervened.

Adamawa State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ahmad Sajoh, confirmed the attack.

Although the military has curtailed the activities of the insurgents in Adamawa, Madagali has continued to witness attacks.

These attacks have led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties with the terrorists believed to be looking for food items.

The Chairman of Madagali LGA, Mr Mohammed Yusuf, also confirmed the attack.

He called for the deployment of more security personnel, especially now that farming activities are picking up. He warned that further attacks may expose the communities with famine.

Monday’s attack comes two weeks after another Madagali community – Mildu – was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents.