Arm yourselves with PVCs, Gov Emmanuel urges support groups

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has urged the electorate and the various support groups campaigning for his re-election, to arm themselves with their Personal Voter Cards, PVCs, to enable them exercise their electoral franchise in the forthcoming 2019 general poll.

The governor made the call, while addressing officials and members of Transformation Initiative for the Empowerment of Ibom People, TIEIP, during the inauguration of national and chapter Executive Committees of the group.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, the governor said: “I wish to commend you on your efforts. You have been reliable partners to my administration’s efforts to build the state and make it investors’ paradise.

‘’I therefore, urge you to ensure that your members are registered with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and collect their PVCs in readiness for the 2019 elections.

‘’My administration will ensure that every segment of the state is carried along in the spirit of our political inclusion agenda and we will continue to positively affect the lives your members owing to your commitment to the success of this administration.”