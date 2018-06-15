Apply caution in the rain, FRSC warns drivers

By Theodore Opara

The Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has appealed to drivers to apply common sense speed limits while driving to avoid disasters associated with heavy downpour during this rainy season.

According to him, visibility is always poor with foggy weather during this period.

As a result, the Corps Marshal has expressed worry over the rate at which people neglect the basic ethics of driving during the rainy season, which results in avoidable crashes, deaths and fatal injuries in some cases.

He, therefore, advised all motorists to make sure their vehicles are in order, stating that it is important for all motorists to ensure their braking systems, wipers and headlamps are in good shape.

“The tyres are important to all vehicles; hence it is equally essential that motorists get new tyres with firm grip and tractions in order to avoid crashes during this season,” he said.

He warned against disobedience of traffic rules and regulations during this prod, stressing that special squads of the FRSC have been deployed across the country to monitor compliance and bring violators to book.