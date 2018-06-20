APC standing on injustice, I am set to leave —Shehu Sani

ByBen Agande

Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), has said All Progressives Congress, APC, was standing on the foundation of injustice and he and other like-minded persons against injustice were at the departure door set to leave the party.

Senator Sani spoke to supporters during the festivities marking the last Sallah celebration in Kaduna.

Affirming that efforts to broker peace had been in vain, Senator Sani also accused his party of failing to deliver on its election promises.

He did not elaborate whether the failures were at the federal and at the state level in Kaduna.

Alleging the failure of the party to quieten grievances arising from the last congresses, Senator Sani said: “APC stands on the foundation of injustice as it is to its members. It has not treated its members well, it has failed to live up to its promises and pledges of a transparent internal democracy as a party.

“So, for people like me, we are not going to tolerate or endorse injustices of any kind. We are talking at the national level, still trying to find a solution to the problem, but if a solution is not found within the next few weeks, you would be told of which party we would be going to.

“I can tell you confidently that our goods are now at the departure lounge of the APC and we are leaving the party because we can’t tolerate the embarrassment, but we are still giving the party time.”

“It’s not me that will do it alone, but all people who felt that the party has not treated them well and there was not an attempt to address the issue.”

The senator dismissed fears that he could lose election if he defects to another political party, saying: “I have confidence in whatever political party I contest, I am going to win my election. I am very much convinced about this.

“Since those that vote you into the office are the masses and the masses have since abandoned the bandwagon of people hiding under the cover and pocket of Buhari and re-election.”

“I can confirm to you that we are at the departure lounge and that we are waiting for the train to come and pick us and certainly, we are leaving to the next destination without the fear.”