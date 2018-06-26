APC remains a formidable force in 2019 —Ashafa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the Senate has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a “success” and a clear message to all that the party remained a very formidable force in the forthcoming general polls.

The senator made the remark after the National APC Convention, at the weekend, in Eagle Square, Abuja.

Ashafa, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, the newly elected and sworn in Executive and the entire APC, on a successful 2018 National convention.

Ashafa stated: “I am quite impressed with the massive turn out of support from all geo-political zones of the country and the unity which was displayed by all members during the convention. This is a clear message to all that APC remains a very formidable force in the country and our unity is not in question towards a victorious 2019 general elections.”

He further commended and congratulated the National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the part he has continued to play in ensuring that the party remain strong.

He said “Let me use this medium to particularly thank and congratulate my leader, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who took up the herculean task of leading the reconciliatory process of the members of the party. With the massive display of support and unity at the convention it is obvious that real success is being made in reconciling the differences of some members of our party, I thank him and wish him more strength and wisdom to fulfil his mandate.”