APC National Convention : Delta factions fight

Delta faction preparing to fight

As President Muhammadu Buhari stepped onto the podium, the Ortega faction after eating stepped out to reclaim their place in the Delta pavilion.

On arriving they were taunted by the Ogboru supporters and a fight ensues.

Missiles in the form of chairs, sticks sachet water were freely exchanged.

The fight attracted soldiers who, after five minutes are able to separate them.

Having been displaced from the Delta State stand, members of the Ortega faction are gathering in an unallocated pavilion to storm the stand and uproot the Ogboru faction.

Members are calling on others not yet around to quickly come around.

They are fuming that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege outwiited them through his position as secretary of the Accreditation Committee.

The chairman of the faction, Cyril Ogidi, has not given the green light and some members are saying he is afraid.

But it could be because they are waiting for food which is presently being served, maybe to give them energy for the job ahead.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives

President Muhammadu Buharihas arrived and the convention is set to commence at 3.30 p.m two hours after it was set to commence

Abe meets Amaechi

Senator Magnus Abe has arrived the convention ground and in between greeting associates is heralded by trumpet blowing supporters towards the Rivers State stand where Rotimi Anarchist and his supporters have firmly occupied most of the seats.

Meanwhile, because of the fact that the two factions are trying to take seats they encroach into the seats of the Plateau pavillion leading to squabbles.

Meanwhile, Abe has arrived and does not receive an enthusiastic welcome. But he goes ahead to greet Amaechi who stands up to greet him.

A move by Abe supporters to superimpose their banner on the banner signposting the Rivers stand is firmly resisted by some toughies

Delegates to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention on Saturday in Abuja defied rainfall, which began early in the day, to throng Eagle Square, venue of the convention.

More so Comrade Adams Oshiomole accompanied by his wife, Iara has arrived the Eagle Square for the convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

APC governors, senators, leaders and other prominent politicians have arrived there for the convention. Several ministers, including the Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi, have also been spotted at the convention.

Osinbajo, SP Bukola Saraki arrive

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki have also arrived at the convention. But they left not long after and are expected back when things kick off proper.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was scheduled to give a speech at 2 pm, has not arrived at the venue.

Also on duty in spite of the rain were Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) officials deployed in strategic locations for traffic sanity and safety around the venue.

The officials diverted traffic from Ralph Soheinde Street at Federal Ministry of Finance to Goodluck Jonathan Expressway and other routes to take heavy traffic away from the convention venue.

Vendors of various products also had visible presence in the convention vicinity, taking advantage of the crowd of delegates and their supporters to make brisk business.

Prominent among the vendors were those selling food, snacks, soft drinks, mobile telephone appliances and APC items.

The venue of the convention was adorned with white, blue, red and green colours of the APC and was also decorated with the party’s flag.

The environment was replete with posters of contestants for various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, some carried round by their supporters.

No fewer than 6, 800 delegates are expected from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to be in attendance at the convention.