APC, gateway to election violence —Obuah

By Onozure Dania

As more reactions trail the success of last Saturday’s local government elections in Rivers State, the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Mr Felix Obuah, has said that it was now obvious that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state had been largely responsible for all the vices associated with past elections in the state.

Obuah, in a statement in Port Harcourt by his media aide, said the peace and decorum that greeted the election across the state lend credence to the fact that PDP does not only preach peace but puts it into practice as evidenced in the just concluded council elections.

He said it was for that reason that PDP swept the polls across the state, adding that the feat emphasised the wide acceptance of the party by Rivers people and demonstrated a determination to enthrone democracy in the state.

Obuah said the lessons drawn from the council elections manifestly exposed the APC members in the state as habitually violent, adding, “It was a historic election, the best of its kind in the annals of Rivers State history. This goes to show that APC is the gateway to violence.”