APC denies defection of members to opposition party in Gbaramatu

All Progressives Congress, APC, has dismissed the reported defection of members of the party in Kunukunuma community, in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, to an opposition party.

In a statement yesterday, in Warri, by Mr. Japheth Ogrenfa, APC chairman, Kunukunuma ward and Benard Okirika, Youth President of Kunukunuma Federated Community, they called on the national and state leaderships of APC to disregard the speculation as none of their members in Kunukunuma had defected.

“APC Kunukunuma ward is strongly supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the senatorial ambition of Chief Micheal Johnny for Senate, Delta South senatorial district in 2019.

“We are confident that Chief Johnny, who is a trusted grassroots politician, will bring the desired change to the people of Delta South senatorial district.”

They noted that all members of APC in Kunukunuma community are loyal, supportive and committed to the unity and growth of the party, adding that the opposition was behind the defection rumour because of the growing popularity of APC in the community.