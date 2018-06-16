APC Convention and the last options before the nPDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

The June 23 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC could well be the last option before members of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party nPDP bloc within the ruling party.

In the outgoing National Working Committee NWC of the party, the nPDP has two members: the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, a known ally of Senate President Bukola Saraki; and, the National Treasurer, Mohammed Gwagwarwa, an ally of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Both officials have reportedly indicated interest in retaining their seats, come next Saturday.

While Abdullahi has no qualms with his state governor, Ahmed Fatai, the same cannot be said of Gwagwarwa whose governor, Abdullahi Ganduje had never hidden his desire to erase anything “Kwankwasiyya” from the political annals of Kano state.

For the records, the nPDP had recently pulled out of talks with the presidency, alleging that Senate President Bukola Saraki was being persecuted and that the security aides of the principal officers of the National Assembly had been withdrawn.

The group was also infuriated by the decision of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led NWC to go ahead with the ratification of the congresses from wards, local governments and states where some of it’s members had issues.

Hence, in pulling out of the talks, the group alleged that the Presidency was not interested in any negotiation, describing the prevailing political environment in the country as “fouled and toxic”.

So, what are the last options for the nPDP as the APC holds its national convention next Saturday?

Only two options exist for the nPDP. Shape in or shape out. There is virtually no likelihood of the bloc getting what they desire from the party or the present administration.

However, for a start, the major preoccupation of the bloc should be how to return their two representatives in the NWC -Abdullahi and Gwagwarwa- to their offices. Returning them to their offices would prove that the presidency and the party are in for reconciliation ahead of 2019. Unfortunately, there are moves to ensure that both men do not return to their offices. If it pans out that way, it could pretty well mean playing into the hands of the nPDP who are obviously on the edge and waiting to be pushed over.

So, are they leaving APC?

In the move against the PDP in 2013, two governors, Sule Lamido of Jigawa and Babangida Aliyu of Niger had stayed back. However, their compatriots defected to the APC. The five governors who joined the APC were Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano) and Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto).

Today, Nyako’s son, a senator has said he is leaving the APC. Perhaps. This is an indication of what to come.

Abdul-Azeez Nyako, who represents Adamawa Central Senatorial District, said he is preparing with the teeming supporters of his father, former governor Murtala Nyako to quit the APC due to marginalization.

Apparently acting on behalf of his father, the younger Nyako has met the Social Democratic Party SDP through Prof. Jerry Gana; he has met ex-Gov. Attahiru Bafarawa of the PDP; he has met Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in connection with the African Democratic Congress ADC and has also met Sen. Kwankwaso who hinted that a new party was in the offing and would soon be registered by the I Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Ultimately, the only viable option before the nPDP might be to shape out, but in doing that, the bloc could as well be digging its grave as such action might not translate to any tangible electoral gains except the multiplicity of “third forces” coalesce into a single fighting force to confront the behemoth, APC.