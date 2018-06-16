APC Convention: Why APC Govs, party leaders support me — Oshiomhole

By Simon Ebegbulem

IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo state and aspirant for the National Chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday disclosed why he was enjoying the support of APC governors and other party leaders across the nation ahead the June 23 National Convention of the party.

He said majority of the leaders of the party were behind his aspiration because “they understand my person and because by the special grace of God I will emerge through a consensus leadership, my loyalty will be to the party and no more”.

Speaking in an interview, Oshiomhole who said he would deploy his “persuasive powers, and negotiating skills” in resolving the crisis in the party, asserting that prominent leaders of the party were backing him because of their belief that he would improve the fortunes of the party.

According to him, “ If I have prominent people from the North, prominent people from the South, East and West it means no one will say ‘if not for my support you would not have been there’. If you are a product of one section then you might remain detained by that section, if you feel that to return to that office you must service that section because it is your support base. But when you have the privilege of a broad support, from many leaders then no one leader will say I put you there you must listen to me.

“But let me also say that what is also qualitatively different about this support is that there is no question about what is influencing this support because conventionally in our political environment, we hear that those who have the deepest pocket tend to buy the support. But this support is being offered by people who cannot be procured which tells you it is flowing from the knowledge of my person.

“I have been fortunate to work with all the governors, including past governors. Those I did not meet in office, I met them when I was President of the NLC, we had engaged,one on one so, they know what I stand for. They offered this support based on their understanding of my person and not inducement and that makes a difference” he stated.

He added that he was never a dictator as being alleged in some quarters, Oshiomhole said “I learnt negotiations in the labour union and not dictatorship because even though I was the President of the NLC, I could not even control my deputy because he was elected the same manner I was elected. In the NLC you must listen to everybody unlike in government where as an executive you can dictate decisions.

“So what my background prepared me for was to be able to listen. I have never exercised dictatorial powers, I have always exercised persuasive powers and negotiation skills. And when I negotiate with you and persuade and you accept you will feel obliged to do what you have to do.

“But if I dictate to you, when I am not watching you will do what your heart tells you to do. So I am not capable of being a dictator by the very nature of my background” he stated.