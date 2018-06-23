Breaking News
Breaking: APC changes slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has  changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’ following an announcement by one of the Master of Ceremonies that the delegates should no longer chorus ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is chanted.

“I want to announce that when shout APC, the appropriate response should now be Progress and not Change”, he announced.

Articles 4 of the APC Constitution as amended lists ‘Change’ as the slogan of the party. That section of the party constitution has not been amended.

National Chairman, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole flanked by his wife, Mrs. Oshiomhole (r) and Former Plateau State Ag. Governor, Dr. (Mrs. Pauline Tallen as he thanked delegates for his election at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018

Also the All Progressives Congress National Convention has affirmed former Governor Adams Oshiohmole as the National Chairman.

The convention also affirmed the election of 19 other officers.

