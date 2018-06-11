APC chair: Youths drum up support for Oshiomhole

By Olasukomi Akoni

Nigerian youths under the umbrella of “Advocate for Change” have resolved to throw their weight behind Mr Adams Oshiomole in what they tagged: “Changing the narratives for a prosperous Nigeria.”

The secretary of the group, Eyengho Besidone, who addressed newsmen during the group’s meeting in Kaduna, called on Nigerians, especially the youths, to be more conscious of their political base and support as only leaders with positive antecedent shall henceforth emerge in all aspect of the political space as it stand come June 23, 2018.

“All Progressives Congress, APC, shall be witnessing the rejuvenation of a glorious era.”

the national system. Talking about change, he is a true representative of change and this is the desire of the Nigeria youth.”