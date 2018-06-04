Another fake lawyer nabbed at Ojo Magistrate’s Court

By Esther Onyegbula

Undercover operatives attached to Lagos State Police Command, Ojo Division, have arrested one Uche Nwajiakwu, who has been parading himself as a lawyer since 2015.

The suspect was arrested in the premises of the Ojo Magistrate’s court in complete lawyer’s regalia, weekend.

His arrest is the second in three months regarding fake lawyers at the Ojo Magistrate’s Court. The first was that of one Chris Elisha, who was arrested on February 6, after 15 years of illegal practice.

In the latest, Nwajiakwu, as gathered, was apprehended while arguing on a bail application for his client. The bubble burst after curious lawyers alerted the Police.

During preliminary investigation, he was discovered not to have read Law in any of the Nigerian universities, nor attended law school.

During interrogation, he told policemen that he fell in love with law practice after one of his friends, a landlord, commissioned him to act as a lawyer in order to serve his tenant quit notice.

He said he was handsomely rewarded after the deed and had since taken to the illegal practice to eke out a living.