Anglican Bishop Angela arrested for defiling minor

A former bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Johannes Angela, has been arrested for defiling a 15 year-old standard eight pupil.



The 66 year-old Angela is being held at Lwala Kotiende Police Station after he was arrested at his rural home in Bondo, the CitizenTv online reported.

The man committed the act between the night of 27and 28 June, 2018, according to police report, while the girl was staying in his house at Majiwa village, North Sakwa location.

The Chief of North Sakwa location Mr Hobson Omolo said the clergy was arrested after the minor reported the incident at a local children’s home.

Angela is expected to be charged in court on Monday.

He retired last year after serving at Bondo Diocese for 17 years, the Citizen TV reported.