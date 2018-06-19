Anambra govt begins revalidation of land titles

By Tony Nezianya

AWKA—ANAMBRA State government through its Ministry of Lands is to carry out a revalidation exercise in some Government Layouts in the state.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Commissioner for Lands, Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba and made available to newsmen, yesterday.

According to the commissioner, the exercise is aimed at ascertaining the genuine plot owners and to determine the current status of every allottee.

He said: “It is also to ensure that genuine plot owners receive the new digital Certificate of Occupancy, C of O, that will give their property ‘absolute legitimacy.

“The ministry is, therefore, inviting all plot owners within the affected layouts to come forward with original copies of relevant documents, including proof of ownership for a revalidation exercise.

“The exercise is scheduled to run from June 25 to Aug. 13, 2018 from 9 am to 4pm (Mondays to Fridays).

“The exercise will cover Onitsha GRA, Trans Nkisi (Phases one to three), Akpaka Layout, Harbour Industrial Layout, Fegge-Nupe settlement, Niger Bridge Head, Niger Bridge Industrial layout and Nkwelle Ezunaka Agric lands.

“In Awka, the affected areas include Agu Awka, Iyi Agu, Ikenga and Ikenga Extension, Expressway Layout, Hill Top, New Town, Isiagu and Lockwood Layouts.”