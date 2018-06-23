Anambra Community: Police close in on fleeing gang-rapers, killers of 17-year-old girl

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Homicide detectives attached to Ojoto Police Division in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State confirmed yesterday that they were closing in on suspected criminals, who allegedly gang-raped a 17-year old girl (names withheld) before hacking her to death.

The victim was said to have gone to buy garri at 7 pm on the day of the incident when some youths allegedly forced her into an uncompleted building where she was gang-raped until she became unconscious.

They threw her out of the storey building where she was raped and she died instantly.

To ensure that she did not rise up later, the youths allegedly used blocks to smash her skull before abandoning her corpse at the scene.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ojoto Police Division, Prince Ezejiofor, who spoke to newsmen on phone, said no arrest had been made, adding that the police were closing in on the fleeing suspects.

Reacting to the incident, the President-General of Aboji Akanano Union, Oba, Nze Dozie Nweke, described the incident as wicked.

He added that villagers were also carrying out investigations with a view to apprehending the suspects.