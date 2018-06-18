Why Ambode has not declared for second term—Epe indigenes, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

As anxiety mounts over continued delay by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to declare for second term, prominent indigenes of Epe, his home town, including Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, have given insight as to why the governor is yet to declare his second term ambition ahead of 2019 elections.

Speaking yesterday, when residents of Epe, Epe Local Government Area of the state, stormed Marina axis of Epe for a rally on the platform of Epe Indigenes Stand for Ambode, led by Princess Bola Kazeem, Mrs Oladunjoye, urged the people not to worry as Governor Ambode will declare his stance at the appropriate time.

At the event attended by former first lady and Femi Otedola’s mother, lady Doja Otedola, the commissioner said: “Though, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the election calendar, no one has been asked to declare his ambition yet.

“So when the right time comes, Governor Ambode will surely make his stand known to the over 20 million residents of Lagos.”

On his part, former governorship candidate and Balogun of Epe Division, Chief Lanre Rasak, said: “Since we know this, we have decided not to wait for him to declare. Rather, we have concluded to put pressure on him to declare his second term ambition and complete all ongoing projects across the state.

“For any sincere person that serves public office for one year, the effect it has on him is like someone that had work for four years. And for him, the three years translate to 12 years in governance.

“With this, he may want to take a bow considering the effect the office has had on him. That is why we have decided that he must contest for the poll.”

… Lady Otedola

Earlier, Lady Otedola asked Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other parties aiming to secure the governorship seat in next year polls to shelve their ambition and wait till 2023.

She contended that ongoing infrastructure development across the state was part of his late husband, Sir Michael Otedola’s vision for the state 25 years ago and must be accomplished by the current administration.