Ambode, Fashola, Dalung in Russia for Eagles

Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as the Minister of Works, Power and Steel, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Youth and Sports Minister,, Solomon Dalung are in the Federal Government delegation that will arrive in Russia today to lead the support for the Super Eagles in Saturday’s clash with Croatia.

Officials confirmed that the dignitaries would depart Nigeria on Friday morning.

Also in the delegation are President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and Nigeria’s IOC Member, Enginner Habu Ahmed Gumel, as well as a number of other highly –placed officials and directors in the Sports Ministry.

They will be received on arrival by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, His Excellency Professor Steve Davies Ugbah; President of the Nigeria Football Federation,, Amaju Melvin Pinnick; NFF Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko; NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and the Consul-General in the Nigerian Embassy, Nura Bello Dankadai.

The Eagles will not lack support in the other side of the stands at the Kaliningrad Stadium, with members of the respected Nigeria Football Supporters Club also on ground.