ALLEGED N11.5bn FRAUD: Akala, two others know fate June 29

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said it would produce witnesses against the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, his two former aides, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Hosea Agboola, and a businessman, Mr. Femi Babalola, who are standing trial over alleged N11.5 billion fraud.

This was disclosed by the counsel to the anti-corruption commission, Dr. B. Ubi at the Oyo State High Court sitting, yesterday, in Ibadan.

The counsel said this when the presiding judge in the case, Justice Muniru Owolabi delivered a ruling on an application which prayed the court to allow the Supreme Court deliver its ruling on an earlier application challenging the competence of the court to hear the case.

Justice Owolabi dismissed the application saying it amounted to asking for a stay of proceedings, which he said, is not in tandem with the administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The court then ordered the prosecution counsel to produce his witnesses in the box for the commencement of trial.

But the EFCC counsel asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to prepare the witnesses at the next sitting of the court.

The court then adjourned the case to June 29, 2018, for the commencement of trial.

Akala and other defendants in the case were arraigned on an 11- count charge bordering on conspiracy and false pretense.

Other charges against the accused persons include awarding a contract without budgetary provision, acquiring property with money derived from an illegal act and concealing the owner act of such property and others.