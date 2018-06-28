Alleged excesses: Buhari orders restructuring of SARS, vows to end atrocities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

ibadanh—Following series of allegedly atrocities committed by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an immediate restructuring of the unit.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, through a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, while responding to questions from young Nigerians, , at a Town Hall meeting of the launch of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, Clinics in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Federal Government expressed concern over several atrocities levelled against operatives and vowed to end the menace soon.

Osinbanjo stated that the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised about SARS operations was reflected in President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for an immediate review and restructuring of the unit.

According to the Vice President, “Many people are complaining about the atrocities of SARS, people are saying there should be no more SARS. SARS as you know is anti-robbery squad but several members of the squad have gone rogue and are doing things that are contrary to the very reasons for which they were set up.

“But it is not enough to just say, ‘end SARS’. You know it is an anti-robbery squad. What we need to end is to deal with the atrocities of SARS, we want to end everything that is wrong that they are doing and we must always have in place, a force that is able to protect us against robbery, against kidnapping and all that.

“The President has already ordered a review of the formation of SARS so that very soon we would be able to have SARS that will be responsible.”