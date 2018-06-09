Aisha Buhari lauds wives of Ambassadors for their humanitarian services to IDPs in Nigeria

Abuja – The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commended wives of the heads of diplomatic missions in Nigeria for providing boreholes to three different Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari gave the commendation on Saturday when she hosted the wives of Ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Nigeria to Ramadan break of fast (Iftar) at the Banquet Hall, Presidential villa, Abuja.

She said that the gathering offered her the opportunity to appreciate the good work being carried out by wives of Ambassador and development partners in Nigeria.

She also said that the event was organised to show appreciation, love, togetherness, peace and harmony from the people of Nigeria.

The wife of the President, therefore, called on the members of the diplomatic community to always support the Federal Government efforts in its bid to tackle corruption, criminality and violence against women and children.

In her address, the wive of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, urged Nigerians to remain resilient and continue to pray for peace and stability of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the wives of the Ambassadors, the wife of Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Hadiza Ibrahim, thanked the wife of the President for providing humanitarian services to IDPs in Nigeria.

Mrs Ibrahim assured Mrs Buhari of their supports and prayers to ensure the success of the Buhari-led administration (NAN).