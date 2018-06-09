A’Ibom Gov’s aide tasks young people to adopt digital culture

…charges social media practitioners on bridging digital gap

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on New Media, Meflyn Anwana, yesterday, tasked young people in the State to adopt digital culture in to make a digital economy a reality as envisioned by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Meflyn bear her on digital challenge the state government wants the cooperation of the people in the state to support and key into, during the a courtesy visit paid her by a delegation led by Secretary, Coalition of Online Publishers in Akwa Ibom State, COOPA, Mr Nelson NseAbasi, on Thursday.

She commended activities and efforts by the executive and members of COOPA to change the Akwa Ibom narrative and promoting the Akwa Ibom brand in good light.

She also expressed joy over the internet revolution in the State, which explored could positively impact the economy of the state by creating wealth and jobs for the teeming youth who are graphic designers, programmers, data base managers, network managers, software developers and hardware engineers, and also empowering stakeholders and practitioners at different levels.

She said: “Governor Udom Emmanuel is God sent at a time like this when the world is transiting to a digital age, owing to his understanding and appreciation of new trends in Information Communication Technology, ICT, and his approach to governance.

“Governor Emmanuel has enabled an e-governance module that puts power in the hands of the citizenry, thereby ensuring daily participation, inclusion and involvement of citizens as stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom project.

“The government wants members of the group and new media practitioners in the state to employ best practices in the discharge of their duties, to help achieve the goal of His Excellency, which is to create a digital economy where citizens can maximize profit in their endeavours by applying technology to whatsoever their hands find to do.

“Akwa Ibom people should rise to the faith of greatness by learning to do things differently. Our people should know that there is power in the internet and it can help them to do things in a better way.

“The Governor is sensitive to the yearnings of the people and he is concerned about your feedback, which is why he has created a mechanism to facilitate easy communication with the citizens via his social media channels. You can reach and communicate with him directly on Facebook; Udom Emmanuel, Twitter; @MrUdomEmmanuel, Instagram; MrUdomEmmanuel, Email; Udom.Emmanuel@akwaibomstate.gov.ng, and website; www.mrudomemmanuel.com.”

In his earlier remarks explaining the purpose of the visit, the COOPA scribe, Nelson, said it was to officially brief the Governor’s aide on the activities and achievements of the group, while proposing possible partnership with the state government through the New Media desk to bridge the digital gap.

According to him, like every other profession, new media practitioners deemed it necessary to establish an umbrella body, which they are currently working on building strong relationship with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Chapter.

“COOPA has among other feats, sponsored some members to the annual Social Media Week, SMW, in Lagos, conducted the just concluded Democracy Day Tweet Series to mark 19 years of Democracy in Nigeria”, he said.