Africans root for Super Eagles

By Solomon Nwoke

As the world and indeed Africans look forward to this year’s World Cup tagged Russia 2018 which kicks off June 14. Nigeria is highly favoured to be the first African country to break the World Cup jinx by making an appreciable impact at the global soccer fiesta.

No African team has made the last four at a World Cup. For the 2018 tournament in Russia, five strong African teams could change that and it is envisaged that Nigeria, with its young team, would be the first.

According to a continent wide survey by Kenya-based PR agency, Geopoll, client of African Laughter made available to Sports Vanguard, 9% Africans are predicting that the Super Eagles will beat all odds to make an appreciable impact in Russia. This year marks the 6th time Nigeria is qualifying for the World Cup. Cameroon, which holds a record of 7 participations, failed to qualify for this year’s cup.

Along with Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia will be vying to break the duck and finally go past the quarter-finals – or go ahead and win the prized trophy.

A recent Deutsche Welle article on ‘Africa’s chances at the 2018 World Cup’ notes, “it’s not going to be an easy feat.”

Geopoll noted that the fans were swayed by the outstanding performance of the Super Eagles during the African qualifiers, adding that 44 per cent of Nigerian fans are optimistic the Eagles would make history in Russia.

GeoPoll however, sought to find out the international teams that Africans think will win, finding that 22% expect Brazil to win this year’s World Cup followed by Germany and Spain at 20% and 11% respectively.

Across the Six countries where the survey ran, Nigeria has the highest number of supporters with 31%, followed by Senegal with 20%.

Said Nick Becker, CEO of GeoPoll: “Across Africa, World Cup fever is running high, with the majority of Africans planning to watch the contest. However, GeoPoll data highlights the interesting facts that very few are aware of which African nations have qualified, and even fewer are predicting an African win”.