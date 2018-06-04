2018 Women AFCON qualifiers : Super Falcons head to Gambia today

Ilorin – The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said Nigeria’s Senior Women Football Team, Super Falcons, will on Monday fly to Banjul, Gambia for the first leg of their 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Gambia Senior Women Team.



NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire quoted the Head of Women’s Football, Ruth David as saying that the team left Abuja for Lagos on Sunday night.

”The Falcons’ delegation will fly aboard an Air Peace aircraft from Lagos on Monday morning, to arrive Banjul by 11am.

”The return leg will take place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Monday, June 11,” the Olajire quoted David as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fixture is the last qualifying round for the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Ghana later in the year.

The 20 players going for the trip include Osarenoma Igbinovia, Joy Jegede, Christy Ohiaeriaku, Amarachi Okoronkwo, Tochukwu Oluehi, Glory Ogbonna, Josephine Chukwunonye and Ngozi Ebere.

Others are Anam Imo, Alaba Jonathan, Esther Sunday, Onome Ebi, Faith Michael, Halimat Ayinde, Ngozi Okobi, Chinaza Uchendu, Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Christy Ucheibe

NAN reports that theatch will hold on Wednesday, June 6, for at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. (NAN)