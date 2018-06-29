Abaribe to Nigerians: Vote out APC in 2019

…Says INEC on verge of history

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinaya Abaribe has tasked Nigerians of voting age to get their Permanent Voter Cards( PVCs) to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the 2019 general elections.



The lawmaker who was at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to thank the national leadership for identifying with him during his recent arrest by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) described his incarceration as a product of “dirty politics” adding that even the security agents knew why they were ordered to pick him up.

“Where we are today in Nigeria, I can only make one recommendation to Nigerians. And that recommendation is: get your PVCs ready because we have to vote out this government.

“There is no other way we can do it because as you can see, this government is descending into tyranny. When I was arrested and taken to my house for it to be searched; in the warrant of arrest for the search, what they said was that I was a sponsor of terrorism. And I wanted to know subsequently how I would sponsor terrorism and they put there in bracket that I was aiding and sponsoring a proscribed organisation, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Everybody in Nigeria knows that I signed the bail bond for Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB. And if signing the bail bond means that I’m now a sponsor of IPOB, what it means also is that every Nigerian should be ready. For every little thing, they will find a reason to hold you because this government has lost the confidence of the people.

“And all that they are doing now is nothing but intimidation and trying to make sure that strong voices and voices who are saying that enough is enough, will be silenced.

“I want to specially thank members of the National Working Committee led by our great chairman for the great show of support by my party when I was undergoing the ordeal of dirty politics,” he said.

On whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is capable of delivering credible polls in 2019, Abaribe waxed philosophical, stressing that “the present INEC as it is constituted are also people on the brink of history. What they do and what they don’t do will have an effect on whether we have a country or not.

“I believe that when people are challenged and confronted historically at defining moments for the nation like we have today, they will rise up to expectation.”