55 Hearty cheers for man in the Synagogue; How he fed multitude

While Nigeria was agog celebrating the special award for Late Chief MKO Abiola by President MohammaduBuhari in Abuja on June 12, 2018 church members, friends and fans of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua both from within Nigeria and internationally were gathered at the Synagogue to celebrate his 55 birthday; an event in which he feeds multitude every year.

The date June 12 has always meant much to the man in the synagogue and indeed remains sacrosanct for him as a day he fetes all less privileged members of the society in all their various groupings from wherever they come from.

Newsmakers gathered that preparation for the special day started a week before with the arrival of several truckloads of rice and other welfare items like provisions which the church workers worked tirelessly to package for the several beneficiaries.

The church management had also taken a list of those who would benefit from the yearly largesse and started moving welfare materials as well as cash to the beneficiaries as early as 7 am on that day.

Also international guests and others living in far flung places started arriving a day to the yearly show so as not be told about the event of the celebration of birthday of the man who has touched many lives. Church protocol department deployed several of the church buses to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to receive international guests.

Even those who come for the regular special Sunday services from faraway places stayed back to witness the special yearly celebration which had both church members as well as other invited guests fully accommodated in the church and outside.

One of the church members who said he makes the weekly journey from Benin Edo state told Newsmakers that he decided to extend his stay after the Sunday service so as not to miss the big day.

Said he “ I have never missed the birthday celebration of our daddy, the prophet at the Synagogue church of all Nations since I became a member. You can see that my wait is really worth it.”