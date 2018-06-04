4 dead, 25 injured in Ogun auto crashes

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Four persons have lost their lives, while 25 others sustained injuries in three separate road crashes, which occurred on Saturday in Ogun State.

Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, in a statement yesterday, said the road accidents happened at Ososa-Ijebu along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway, while two others occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Okpe said the crashes were discovered during Day 5 of the Ogun State FRSC Command 2018 Eid-el-Fitri Special Patrol operations.

He further explained that the first crash occurred along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway at about 4p.m., when an unregistered Toyota Corolla car plunged into Ososa River, very close to Ijebu-Ode.

She added that out of 12 persons who were involved in the accident, two persons, including a girl, died, while 10 others sustained injuries.

In the second crash, which occurred at the Fidiwo Area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at about 8a.m., two vehicles with number plates LSD 266 CK and AGL 554, collided.

Okpe, stated that the driver of one of the vehicles had earlier been booked by the FRSC Patrol Team for traffic infraction and barely three minutes later, the vehicle collided with another travelling outward Ibadan.

She said the crash claimed two lives, while 10 others sustained injuries.

Ogun FRSC Public Education Officer, said the injured victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital OOUTH, in Sagamu, while the bodies of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary of a private hospital in Ipara-Remo.

Meanwhile, the third accident, which also occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Express-way, did not claim any life, but five persons were injured.