3 records Ronaldo, Messi will never break

Here are three World Cup records both Messi and Ronaldo will never break before they retire.

Most championships – 3 (Pele)

Brazilian legend and arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Pele, won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He remains the only player to have ever lifted the prestigious trophy on three occasions.

As many as 20 other players have won the competition on two separate occasions, including Ronaldo, Cafu and Giuseppe Meazza. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, have failed to lift the trophy even once, with the Argentine falling at the final hurdle in Brazil in 2014, losing to Germany in the final.

Ronaldo is now 33 and Messi 30, meaning they would need to play for 12 more years to equal Pele’s haul which is impossible.