2nd Niger Bridge: 310 out of 615 piles sunk—Works controller

On 2:28 am
By Samson Echenim

ABOUT 310 of the 615 piles designed for the 2nd Niger Bridge have been sunk, while massive sand-filling of the approach road has been carried out to the height of five metres, Federal Controller of Works, Anambra State, Mr. Innocent Alumona, has said.

While briefing journalists on the level of work done on the bridge, during an inspection of the bridge by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Alumona said that so far, phases 1, 2 and 3, which have to do with the foundation had been completed, with the contractor currently on phase 4, expected to be completed in July this year.

“A lot of people are saying no work is going on on the Second Niger  Bridge because they have not been opportuned to visit the site. The Federal Government actually is not sleeping. A  lot of money has been  spent in the process of realizing the Second Niger Bridge and as we  go further, we will show you a lot that has been done to prove to some  of us – who are still doubting that nothing is happening at the Second  Niger Bridge – that a lot is ongoing,” he said.

While inspecting the project, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the bridge.

He said: “I am very excited because the thing about this project is that  because of the alignment, people travelling on the  old bridge will say  nothing is going on because they cannot see it, but you have come here  and you can see the amount of work that is going on, so I’m very very  excited.”

Mohammed, who inspected construction work at the Asaba and  Onitsha ends of the bridge, said when completed, the bridge will ease  traffic congestion on the road as well as change the socio-economic  landscape of the South-east and South-South geo-political zones in particular.

He commended the enthusiasm with which the contractor, Julius Berger,  is handling the project  and gave the assurance that henceforth,  funding will no longer be a challenge for the construction of such  projects.

“I think one thing that this government has assured is that funding  won’t be a problem because we have many sources of funding and I think  the latest is the Presidential Infrastructural Development Fund, which  is actually  aimed at ensuring that no project like this suffers for lack of  funding,” the minister said.

He said having achieved tremendous success with the sub-structural  work, the project will now witness rapid progress.

At least, 400 Nigerians are currently employed by the contractor handling the project which is expected to be completed within the next two years.

 


