21,000 Cameroonian refugees in C-River, says National Commission for Refuges

By Emma Una
CALABAR—NAT-IONAL  Commission for Refugees,  Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has said that there are about 21,000  Cameroonian  refugees in Cross River State who fled the crisis between the authorities and  separatists  fighting for independence of the Southern part of that country.

Cameroonian refugees, including women and children gather for a meeting at Bashu-Okpambe village in Boki district of Cross Rivers State in Nigeria, on January 31, 2018.
Cameroonian forces have crossed into neighbouring Nigeria to conduct operations among citizens, where thousands of people have fled from Cameroon’s restive anglophone regions, local sources and state officials said January 31, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

This was made known weekened, in Ikom  by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons,  Mr Ayasanya Akintunde.

Akintunde said  the refugees were in various parts of Cross River State, namely Ikom, Etung,  Akampka, Boki and Obanlikwu and are being catered for by the government, United Nations High Commission for Refugees,  donor agencies and philanthropic organisations.

He said, “Millions of people are displaced all over the world because of conflicts in their countries and Nigeria  is playing host to about 21,000 refugees from neighbouring Cameroon Republic and we  hope that the crisis will be resolved timely to enable the refugees return home.”

The UNHCR field officer, Muhammed Nasry, said the agency was doing everything within its powers to provide succour for the refugees, migrants and asylum seekers.

He said the World Refugee Day was a time to cognise the humanity of refugees and called for positive actions from stakeholders that can alleviate the plight of the refugees.

 

 


