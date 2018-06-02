2019: Shina Peller joins Oyo race

Chairman of Aquilla Group, Chief Shina Peller has officially declared his intentions of contesting in the 2019 general election under the flagship of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement released by the entrepreneur and philanthropist, he disclosed that after reflection and extensive consultations he has ‘come out formally to declare his intention to represent the Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives come 2019.

The Statement Reads:

“My people, after a deep thought, reflection and extensive consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to represent the Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa federal constituency at the house of representatives in 2019.

I appreciate the advise and concern from well-wishers and mentors who are worried that going into politics will be detrimental to my business interests which I have worked so hard to build over the last two decades but I think the time for social media and arm chair politics is over. We need to take our destiny into our own hands for the sake of Nigeria, for the sake of our children, and the less privileged in our society.

My focus in politics will be to ensure that institutions work and people can benefit from government services irrespective of class or social status.

I want to help create policies that will help diversify our economy with a renewed focus on tourism, manufacturing and youth empowerment.

I encourage all young people to follow my cue and take an active role in partisan politics. This is our time. The time is now.

#ShinaAyo2019”

Recall that Shina Peller in times past has actively been involved in grassroot development rural capacity development, humanitarian services, and philanthropy especially in his constituency.