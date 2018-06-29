2019: Lamido visits Wadata, says Buhari has nothing to offer

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Barely 48 hours of the visit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat by former President Atiku Abubakar, another Presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Alhaji Sule Lamido yesterday visited members of the National Working Committee to formally inform the party of his intent to seek the ticket of the PDP to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

Lamido who wore a light grey ‘babariga’ with a cap to match was accompanied by former Minister of Women Affairs, Josephine Anenih and scores of PDP chieftains from across the country.

Addressing the national leadership of the party, Lamido who described himself as the national bridge Nigerians need to reclaim power, called on the party to do everything possible to inflict defeat on the aspiration of the All Progressives Congress to continue in office beyond 2019.

While questioning the democratic credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari, the 2019 Presidential hopeful urged Nigerians to know that “Buhari has a history of violence,” a development he attributed to the carnage currently going on in some parts of the country.

“Buhari has nothing to offer Nigerians. Where was Buhari when we formed the PDP in 1998? He was a supporter of General Sank Abacha. Let me say this: Buhari represents violence and do not forget that the character of a leader has a way of affecting the behavior of the people.

“That is why there are a lots of killings today in the country. Muslims are killing Muslims and in Ebonyi, some people are fighting against themselves,” he said.

The former governor of Jigawa State further noted that unlike the PDP, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would seize to exist if individuals like President Buhari chooses to abandon it.

“People have left the PDP and we are still here. Take Buhari out of the APC, and the party is dead,” he added even as chided haters of constructive criticisms against the President Buhari-led administration.

On his Presidential ambition, Lamido said, “I am a national bridge and I have a large heart. I am not an aspirant but the aspirant. We are determined to reclaim Nigeria for Nigerians and if you are on the same page with me; then, we must collectively rescue this nation from the hands of these people.”

Responding on behalf of the NWC, national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus described Lamido as a detribalized Nigeria in the mould of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.