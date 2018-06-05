2019: Gang up against Wike’ll fail —Ekweremadu

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT — DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekwetemadu, has said that the perceived gang up against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will fail woefully, assuring that his mandate would be renewed next year.

Ekweremadu spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, where he commissioned seven roads completed in Amadi- Ama community as part of the ongoing celebration of Wike’s three years in office as Rivers governor.

The Deputy Senate President said, “I see the feeling of satisfaction on the faces of the people. When you get the opportunity to serve, we must serve the people to the best of our ability. Governor Wike is serving the good people of Rivers State.

“By this time next year, his mandate would have been renewed by the people of Rivers State. By the time he concludes his second term, Rivers State would have been improved beyond expectations”

Governor Wike had told Ekwetemadu that, “When we came here for campaigns, the Amadi-Ama people promised to support us. They kept their side of the bargain. These roads represent our commitment to the development of this community.”

The governor thanked the community for their cooperation with contractors to deliver the projects to specifications, adding that his administration was committed to engaging competent companies to deliver projects in the area.