2019: Emerhor canvasses support for Buhari

By Gab Ejuwa

Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has called on Nigerians, particularly Deltans irrespective of their religious, ethnic and social background, to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his effort to bring the country back on the path of progress.



Emerhor in a chat with newsmen in Ughelli, Delta State also urged Nigerians to shun those running propagandist agenda against the President Buhari led Federal Government since, according to him, they are serial liars who have nothing to offer.

He commended Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and President Buhari on the reforms in the petroleum industry, adding that, this is the first time Nigerians were experiencing a Petroleum Minister that stands tall in transparency.