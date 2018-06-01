2019: ANN gets third Presidential Aspirant

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Alliance for a New Nigeria ANN, the political party recently adopted by the Nigeria Intervention Movement NIM has gotten a third Presidential aspirant. She is Dr. Elishama Rosemary Ideh, who has declared her intent to challenge the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari saying the youths could no longer wait for tomorrow before they can become leaders.



Ideh, a member of the NIM which prides itself as the ‘Third Force’ would be squaring it up with a medical doctor, Thomas Wilson Ikubese and motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye.

According to her, Nigeria now needs “a leader who combines integrity with intelligence and a deep and vast understanding of the implications of the 21st Century global economy and Nigeria’s place in it.”

She said; “Today, Nigeria stands at a critical crossroad, poised uneasily between two destinations: the one leads to the prosperity, power and greatness that her enormous natural and human resources should rightly bestow on her, while the other leads to the very real prospect of a continuation of the present decline in her economic fortunes, to the point of collapse and indeed to outright disintegration.

“Nigeria’s terrible reversal of fortunes in just over half a century of our existence as a nation did not just come upon us like a thief in the night. Our situation today is a culmination of a prolonged crisis of leadership and a dysfunction in governance – a crisis and a dysfunction arising from weak or nonexistent institutions, and a flawed unconstitutional framework that allows the powerful to get away with serious breaches of the law and the demands of basic decency, while punishing the weak and victimizing the innocent.

“It is a crisis of leadership, and a dysfunction in governance that cannot be allowed to continue any longer. Our young people in particular can no longer wait, driven as they are by the fear that the ‘tomorrow’ they were promised yesterday has perhaps already come and gone”.

Elishama promised to reform the country’s revenue generation and allocation structure, including federal tax regimes if given the opportunity to serve as president of Nigeria.

“My administration is determined, from the very first day of our assumption of office, to work towards reducing the cost and simplifying the processes and procedures of doing business anywhere in Nigeria, so that local and foreign investments can thrive.

“We will work together to ensure fair remuneration in terms of wages, welfare packages and retirement benefits within the limits of our means. Periodic wage increase will be carried out, not on sentiments, emotional or even humanitarian grounds but always according to our production capacity and corresponding revenues,” she promised.

The NIM had only days ago adopted the ANN as the political party to drive its mission to take over the leadership of the country in 2019.