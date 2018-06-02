2 docked over toy gun robbery

Two suspects, Julius John, 28, and Joshua Madalla, 39, were arraigned, yesterday, by the Police in an FCT High Court in Kubwa for robbing with toy guns.

The defendants were docked on a two-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery, offences they pleaded not guilty to.

The prosecutor, Lorrita Ogu, told the court that the defendants conspired with some of their gang members, now at large, armed with toy guns on March 29, 2014 to commit the offences.

She said they tried to forcefully snatch a Toyota Camry car from one Abdullahi Zakeri, adding that the offence contravened Sections 6 (b) and 2 (3) of the Robbery and Firearms Act.

Counsel to John, Mr. Efe Daniel, told the court that he filed a bail application on May 10, and served the prosecution along with a hearing notice.

The prosecutor said, however, that she was not aware of the bail application.

Daniel said the case started since 2014 and was transferred from the Kuje High Court to Kubwa, adding that the defendant had been in prison since 2014.

Justice Bello Kawu adjourned the matter until July 12 for ruling.