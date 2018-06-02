2 charged for obtaining N5m pharmaceutical products under false pretence

By Onozure Dania

The Police, yesterday, arraigned two sales representatives, Benjamin Chinweike and Emmanuel Idowu, before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining pharmaceutical products worth five million Naira.

The defendants— Chinweike, 30, and Idowu, 42—are facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing, preferred against them by the Police.

The Police prosecutor, Sylvester Azubuike, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences in Lagos.

He said they were the sales representatives of a Lagos-based company, Nigeria-German Chemicals Plc, but used their positions to defraud the company to the tune of N5 million.

Azubuike said: “The defendants conspired and fraudulently obtained 123,440 bottles of Benylin with Codeine; 567, 560 bottles of Benylin Expectorant and 479,560 bottles of Benylin for children from the said company.

“The defendants sold the products, but did not remit the money into the company’s account, instead they converted the money into their personal use.”

According to him, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendants denied the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr. P. Ify-Ede and Mr. Olumide Adefila, urged the court to admit them to bail on the most liberal terms.