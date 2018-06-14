See 14 road projects FG is spending N185bn on

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N185.276 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 14 road projects in different parts of the country.

Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, on Wednesday made this known to correspondents Federal Exexcutive Cancunle meeting in Abuja.



The Roads are

1. Gwoza – Damboa – Goniri – Ngamdu Road in Yobe/Borno States by Hajaig Construction Nigeria Ltd. at the cost of N34.608 billion

2. Mayo Belwa – Jada – Ganye – Torngo Road in Adamawa by Messrs Triacta Nigeria Ltd. at the rate of N22.699bn.

3. Ado – Ifaki – Otun – Kwara State border in Ekiti State at the rate of N6.002 billion.

4. Repair Makurdi bridge in Benue State by Messrs AG Visio Construction Ltd.N4.617 billion.

5. Ihugi – Korinya -Wuse -Ankor in Benue State Datum Construction Ltd N15.641 billion

6. Gbagi – Apa – Owode in Badagry Lagos State by Messrs Smithcrown Nigeria Ltd.at NN4.366 billion.

7. Construction Ijebu Igbo – Ita Egba Owonowen in Ogun and Oyo States to Messrs DC EngineeringN9.833 billion.

8. Dualisation of Jattu – Fugar – Agenebode in Edo Phase II by Mothercat at N7.506 billion.

9. Makurdi – Gboko – Wannune – Yander Section 1 in Benue State to Messrs Rockbridge Construction Ltd. at the rate of N18.669 billion.

10. Old – Enugu – Poth Harcourt Road at Agbogugu – Abia border Spur by Messrs Setraco Ltd. at N13.933 billion.

11. Rehabilitation of Umulungbe – Umoka road at N6.249 billion.

12. Amokwu – Ikedimkpe – Egede – Opeyi Awhum Road in Enugu State to Messrs IDC Construction N21.729 billion.

13. Rehabilitation of Nkwu Inyi – Akpugoeze in Anambra State by Anbeez Services at N2.595 billion

14. Construction of Sabon Birnin – Tsululu – Kuya – Maradi Junction road in Sokoto by Messrs China Zhonghao Nigeria Ltd N4.354 billion