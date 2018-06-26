Buhari visits Jos, tasks leaders on peace process

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the leadership at all levels as well as all stakeholders to be awake of their responsibility of driving the peace process so that meaningful development can be seen by the people.



President Buhari who gave the charge during an unscheduled visit to Jos the Plateau State capital to commiserate with the people over the recent killings of people and destruction of property in the State appealed to the people of Plateau State to bury their differences and work together for the peace of the State.

Buhari who visited the State for a brief stakeholders’ meeting held at the Banquet Hall of New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, condemned the crisis and commiserated with the bereaved saying “Please pass my message of condolence to those who lost loved ones.”

In his remark, the State Governor, Simon Lalong appreciated the President for coming personally after the visit of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday.

Lalong who condemned acts of annexation of ancestral lands, cattle rustling and other vices that negate peace building added some arrests have been made and those implicated will face the full wrath of the law without fear or favour.