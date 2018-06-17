Mrs. Ortom warns against trafficking of children in Benue IDPs camps

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Wife of Benue State governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom, has cautioned against the trafficking of children in the eight Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in the state to other parts of the country for business and farming activities.

She said the state government would not tolerate such acts, adding that, as wife of the governor of Benue, she would not hesitate to mobilize women against anyone found engaging in child trafficking in the camps.

Mrs. Ortom sounded the warming yesterday at LGEA Central Primary School Gbajimba, one of the Internally Displaced Persons camps in Guma local government area, during the birthday celebration of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Anthony Ijohor.

She said: “Anyone caught engaging in the act would not be spared; he would be made to face prosecution. It is inhuman for parents or relations to give children out for whatever reason, the state government would not condone such act from anyone.”

While pledging her commitment to sustain the daily supply of boiled eggs to children in the camps to combat malnutrition, the Governor’s wife said: “Even the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has sent a large consignment of eggs which would soon be received and distributed to the various camps.”

She congratulated Professor Ijohor on his 55th birthday, stressing that it was gratifying to celebrate with the displaced especially in their present predicament, adding that the IDPs needed love and care at this critical time.

In his remark, the celebrant, Ijohor said he and his wife decided to visit the IDP camp to celebrate with the displaced persons on his birthday just to prove to them that they were not left alone.